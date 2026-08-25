The ​Kremlin said on ​Tuesday that remarks ‌by Finnish ​President Alexander Stubb approving of Ukrainian strikes on ‌Russian territory showed that he, along with British Prime Minister Andy Burnham, belonged to the "party of ‌war." Stubb has backed Ukraine's long-range strikes ‌deep inside Russia, saying that such attacks, including on civilian logistics centres, increase the cost of Moscow's ⁠war ​effort ⁠and could help bring it to the negotiating table.

Asked ⁠about Stubb's comments, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said ​they had come as a surprise ⁠and showed that the Finnish leader, like Britain's Burnham, ⁠wanted ​the war in Ukraine to continue. Peskov also accused Stubb and other Western ⁠leaders of misleading their own voters by claiming ⁠that ⁠it was possible for Russia to be strategically defeated.