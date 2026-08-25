Soccer-Big-spending Tottenham sign winger Savinho from Manchester City

Reuters | Updated: 25-08-2026 15:28 IST | Created: 25-08-2026 15:28 IST
Soccer-Big-spending Tottenham sign winger Savinho from Manchester City

Tottenham Hotspur have signed Brazil winger Savinho from Manchester City ​in a deal which takes their close-season ​spending above £300 million ($409.23 million) under manager ‌Roberto De ​Zerbi having just escaped relegation last term. Both clubs confirmed the transfer on Monday but the financial details and length of contract were not disclosed. ‌British media last week reported that the deal was worth £75 million and included a further £10 million in add-ons.

"(Savinho) is a player who brings energy, imagination and quality in wide positions. He has the courage to attack ‌defenders and the ability to change a game with his creativity," De Zerbi said in a statement. "We're ‌very pleased to have him with us, and I'm looking forward to working with him, helping him continue to grow and seeing him bring his personality to the team."

Savinho started at Atletico Mineiro and joined Troyes in 2022 but his breakout season ⁠came on ​loan at Girona where ⁠he scored 11 goals in 41 appearances as they finished a club-high third in LaLiga in 2024 and qualified for the Champions ⁠League. He moved to City in the close season that year and has since made 84 appearances in all competitions, ​scoring seven goals. The 22-year-old has also played 13 times for Brazil.

Savinho is the latest arrival ⁠at Spurs in a busy transfer window which has included the signings of midfielders Sandro Tonali and Mateus Fernandes plus defenders Andy ⁠Robertson, ​Marcos Senesi and Jan Paul van Hecke. Savinho's transfer takes the North London club's outlay up to £322 million, if the add-ons in the deal are included, as they revamp the squad after finishing a ⁠lowly 17th last season.

According to British media, Spurs are also in talks over a move for City's Egypt ⁠forward Omar Marmoush. Tottenham began ⁠the Premier League campaign with a 3-0 loss at Brentford on Saturday. They next host Championship (second-tier) Charlton Athletic in the League Cup second round on Wednesday before ‌hosting Newcastle United ‌on Saturday.

($1 = 0.7331 pounds)

TRENDING

1
Cricket-ICC sees a Himalayan fairytale in Nepal's remarkable rise

Cricket-ICC sees a Himalayan fairytale in Nepal's remarkable rise

Global
2
Cricket-Sri Lanka 216-7 in reply to India's 503-9 declared

Cricket-Sri Lanka 216-7 in reply to India's 503-9 declared

Global
3
US prepares to send diplomats back to Middle East embassies after Iran war evacuations, NYT reports

US prepares to send diplomats back to Middle East embassies after Iran war e...

Global
4
Premier League Gameweek 1: Hull City stun Man Utd, Arsenal make winning start to title defence

Premier League Gameweek 1: Hull City stun Man Utd, Arsenal make winning star...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The New Campus Divide: Who Can Use AI and Who Can Judge It

Green Finance and FinTech Are Rewiring How Market Shocks Spread

How Admission Transparency Shapes Student Research and School Decisions

Who Decides, Who Benefits, Who Gets Left Behind in Food-System Change?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026