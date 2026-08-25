US pitches blockade relief to Iran in high-stakes deal conveyed via Asim Munir

The United States has delivered a proposed diplomatic deal to Iran offering to lift blockades and economic sanctions in exchange for Tehran reopening the vital Strait of Hormuz and halting attacks carried out by its regional proxies, reported Al Arabiya English. The proposal was directly delivered to Iranian officials by Pakistan's Army Chief Asim Munir during a high-level diplomatic visit to Tehran. The move follows a telephone conversation last week between US President Donald Trump and Munir to discuss the Iranian crisis prior to the envoy's departure.

During the visit, Munir held "clear and decisive" discussions with Mohsen Rezaei, secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council and representative of the Supreme Leader. Munir firmly called for an immediate end to operations launched by Iranian-linked groups across the region and urged Iranian leadership to resume compliance under the framework of a 14-point Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed with Washington in June, reported Al Arabiya English.

Munir noted that both Washington and Tehran bear responsibility for disrupting prior bilateral understandings. Washington offers to lift maritime blockades and economic sanctions if Iran guarantees freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz and forces its proxy network to cease attacks across the region.

Munir firmly insisted on an immediate shutdown of operations executed by Iranian-aligned militant groups operating throughout the region. Iranian leadership pushed back, demanding actionable changes from Washington. Mohsen Rezaei emphasised Iran's security management of the Strait of Hormuz and stated that the US "must change its behaviour and take practical steps to implement the terms of the memorandum of understanding."

Parliamentary Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf cited "numerous instances" of US breaches of commitments, asserting that American non-compliance has created deeper distrust and prevented regional stability. President Masoud Pezeshkian warned Munir that American "coercion and bullying" would only complicate diplomatic processes, adding that Iran remains ready for peaceful economic, political, and security cooperation with neighbouring Islamic countries.

The US proposal comes as Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced that Washington is pursuing "quiet diplomacy" with nations maintaining economic ties with Tehran while simultaneously preparing expanded sanctions targeting Iran's digital assets, technology, and shipping sectors. While the Trump administration plans to issue specific timelines for third countries to sever ties with Iran, it has so far stopped short of executing major new penalties as diplomatic channels remain active. (ANI)