US military transport plane lands in Moscow, Kremlin says it has no information yet

Reuters | Updated: 25-08-2026 16:17 IST | Created: 25-08-2026 16:17 IST
US military transport plane lands in Moscow, Kremlin says it has no information yet

​A U.S. military ​transport plane landed at ‌Moscow's Vnukovo ​airport on Tuesday, data from the flight tracking service Flightradar24 showed.

The large ‌Boeing Globemaster with the U.S. registered tail number 07-7181 had flown direct from Riga, in Latvia, and landed in Moscow ‌at around 0700 GMT. Reuters was unable to verify whether ‌it carried any cargo or passengers.

The Kremlin said it had no information on the plane. The aircraft had arrived in Riga on ⁠August ​23 from ⁠the U.S. Camp Springs airbase near Washington DC, data from Flightradar24 showed.

The last ⁠direct flight of a U.S. registered jet to Russia from ​Europe took place in January this year, carrying special envoys ⁠Steven Witkoff and Jared Kushner for peace talks with Vladimir Putin ⁠on ​Ukraine. The Kremlin said last week that there was no information yet on another visit to Moscow by ⁠Kushner and Witkoff, as talks between the U.S. and Russia on ⁠Ukraine ⁠have largely stalled amid the war in Iran.

TRENDING

1
MoS Jitin Prasada's Morocco visit to provide fresh impetus to bilateral trade, investment and business engagement

MoS Jitin Prasada's Morocco visit to provide fresh impetus to bilateral trad...

Global
2
US tariffs on Canada are cause for concern for German car industry, VDA says

US tariffs on Canada are cause for concern for German car industry, VDA says

Global
3
FTSE indexes climb as housing plan boosts builders

FTSE indexes climb as housing plan boosts builders

Global
4
Thailand sees BRICS as key platform to boost trade, investment

Thailand sees BRICS as key platform to boost trade, investment

Russia

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The New Campus Divide: Who Can Use AI and Who Can Judge It

Green Finance and FinTech Are Rewiring How Market Shocks Spread

How Admission Transparency Shapes Student Research and School Decisions

Who Decides, Who Benefits, Who Gets Left Behind in Food-System Change?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026