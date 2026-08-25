US military transport plane lands in Moscow, Kremlin says it has no information yet

​A U.S. military ​transport plane landed at ‌Moscow's Vnukovo ​airport on Tuesday, data from the flight tracking service Flightradar24 showed.

The large ‌Boeing Globemaster with the U.S. registered tail number 07-7181 had flown direct from Riga, in Latvia, and landed in Moscow ‌at around 0700 GMT. Reuters was unable to verify whether ‌it carried any cargo or passengers.

The Kremlin said it had no information on the plane. The aircraft had arrived in Riga on ⁠August ​23 from ⁠the U.S. Camp Springs airbase near Washington DC, data from Flightradar24 showed.

The last ⁠direct flight of a U.S. registered jet to Russia from ​Europe took place in January this year, carrying special envoys ⁠Steven Witkoff and Jared Kushner for peace talks with Vladimir Putin ⁠on ​Ukraine. The Kremlin said last week that there was no information yet on another visit to Moscow by ⁠Kushner and Witkoff, as talks between the U.S. and Russia on ⁠Ukraine ⁠have largely stalled amid the war in Iran.