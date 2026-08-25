More than 120 injured in fire at Russian gas chemical complex, one Chinese worker killed

At least 19 ​people were being treated ‌in ​hospital and more than a hundred more suffered injuries after a ‌fire broke out on Tuesday at a gas chemical complex under construction in Russia's Far East, killing one Chinese ‌national.

"Despite prompt medical attention, one of the victims — ‌a Chinese national employed by a contractor — could not be saved. His family will receive support, including financial assistance," the facility in ⁠the ​Amur region ⁠said in a statement. The complex, which bills itself as one of ⁠the world's largest polyethylene and polypropylene producers, is a joint project ​of Russian company Sibur and Chinese oil and ⁠gas company Sinopec. It has yet to start production.

Russia frequently ⁠employs ​cheap foreign labour, including from China, for construction of large infrastructure projects. The facility said work was ⁠continuing at the site to extinguish the blaze and specialists ⁠were ⁠carrying out a controlled burn of the remaining industrial gases.