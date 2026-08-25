More than 120 injured in fire at Russian gas chemical complex, one Chinese worker killed

Reuters | Updated: 25-08-2026 16:24 IST | Created: 25-08-2026 16:24 IST
More than 120 injured in fire at Russian gas chemical complex, one Chinese worker killed

At least 19 ​people were being treated ‌in ​hospital and more than a hundred more suffered injuries after a ‌fire broke out on Tuesday at a gas chemical complex under construction in Russia's Far East, killing one Chinese ‌national.

"Despite prompt medical attention, one of the victims — ‌a Chinese national employed by a contractor — could not be saved. His family will receive support, including financial assistance," the facility in ⁠the ​Amur region ⁠said in a statement. The complex, which bills itself as one of ⁠the world's largest polyethylene and polypropylene producers, is a joint project ​of Russian company Sibur and Chinese oil and ⁠gas company Sinopec. It has yet to start production.

Russia frequently ⁠employs ​cheap foreign labour, including from China, for construction of large infrastructure projects. The facility said work was ⁠continuing at the site to extinguish the blaze and specialists ⁠were ⁠carrying out a controlled burn of the remaining industrial gases.

TRENDING

1
MoS Jitin Prasada's Morocco visit to provide fresh impetus to bilateral trade, investment and business engagement

MoS Jitin Prasada's Morocco visit to provide fresh impetus to bilateral trad...

Global
2
US tariffs on Canada are cause for concern for German car industry, VDA says

US tariffs on Canada are cause for concern for German car industry, VDA says

Global
3
FTSE indexes climb as housing plan boosts builders

FTSE indexes climb as housing plan boosts builders

Global
4
Thailand sees BRICS as key platform to boost trade, investment

Thailand sees BRICS as key platform to boost trade, investment

Russia

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The New Campus Divide: Who Can Use AI and Who Can Judge It

Green Finance and FinTech Are Rewiring How Market Shocks Spread

How Admission Transparency Shapes Student Research and School Decisions

Who Decides, Who Benefits, Who Gets Left Behind in Food-System Change?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026