The U.S. Navy ​aircraft carrier the USS Abraham ‌Lincoln will ​dock in Thailand next week, a Thai official said on Tuesday, following a prolonged deployment in the Middle ‌East and reports of mental health concerns and deteriorating conditions aboard. The Lincoln, which left the Middle East on Saturday, has not made a port call in more than ‌200 days, setting a modern-day record for consecutive days at sea, according ‌to Democratic lawmakers. Typically naval deployments are for between six and nine months, but during times of conflict, that can be extended.

The ship, which has roughly 5,000 sailors and Marines aboard, will be ⁠in ​Thailand for "rest and ⁠recreation after their long sea journey," the official said, asking not to be named. Spokespersons for the ⁠Thai Navy and the U.S. Embassy in Bangkok did not immediately respond to a request ​for comment.

The Lincoln left its home port of San Diego in ⁠November and was later redirected to the Middle East to support U.S. military operations in the war ⁠with ​Iran. Two military-focused outlets, Navy Times and Stars and Stripes, this month reported suicide attempts and declining morale on the ship. U.S. Defense Secretary Pete ⁠Hegseth has said the reports "completely misrepresented"the conditions on board. Thailand is the United States' ⁠only treaty partner ⁠in mainland Southeast Asia, having been a treaty ally since 1954 and a major non-NATO ally since 2003. Both countries' militaries ‌maintain strong ‌relations.