Bangladesh in talks to buy Chinese J-10CE fighter jets

Reuters | Updated: 25-08-2026 16:43 IST | Created: 25-08-2026 16:43 IST
Bangladesh in talks to buy Chinese J-10CE fighter jets

​Bangladesh is moving closer ​to formal negotiations with China ‌over a ​possible purchase of J-10CE fighter jets and attack helicopters, with a government panel preparing a ‌draft agreement, the Prime Minister's Information and Broadcasting Adviser Zahed Ur Rahman said on Tuesday.

The planned purchase would be one of Bangladesh's biggest defence procurements ‌in years and would deepen military ties with Beijing, already Dhaka's ‌largest arms supplier. The J-10CE has attracted global attention since Pakistan said it was used to down Indian fighters during clashes between the nuclear-armed neighbours in May ⁠2025, claims ​that remain disputed. Rahman ⁠said that Dhaka had taken note of the Chinese aircraft's reported strong performance during ⁠the conflict in its neighbourhood.

Bangladesh is seeking to modernise its air force ​and is considering the purchase of up to 24 J-10CE aircraft, ⁠local media has reported. Pakistan is the only confirmed foreign operator of the export variant of ⁠the ​jet.

Rahman did not disclose the number of aircraft Dhaka plans to buy, the value of the deal or a delivery ⁠timeline, saying those details would be determined through negotiations. China has supplied Bangladesh ⁠with naval ⁠vessels, combat aircraft, tanks and missile systems over the past two decades, making it the country's largest source ‌of military ‌hardware.

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