Cricket-Pakistan hopeful of Babar return at Lord's for second England test

Reuters | Updated: 25-08-2026 19:43 IST | Created: 25-08-2026 19:43 IST
Cricket-Pakistan hopeful of Babar return at Lord's for second England test

Pakistan captain Babar Azam ​could return for the ​second test against England ‌at Lord's ​after coming through a positive training session as he continues his recovery ‌from a finger injury, bowling coach Umar Gul said on Tuesday. Babar, who injured his finger during the West Indies series before ‌aggravating the problem after being struck during Pakistan's warm-up ‌match at Beckenham, missed the first test which England won by an innings and 103 runs.

"Babar batted in the nets, faced fast bowlers, ⁠spinners ​and throwdowns," Gul ⁠told reporters. "We're hopeful he will be available for the game and ⁠today he was looking good; he batted well in the nets. ​He had a full batting session." His return would provide ⁠a timely boost for Pakistan after a batting collapse in the first ⁠test ​at Headingley, where England bowled the tourists out twice in fewer than 86 overs.

Babar was Pakistan's leading run-scorer ⁠in the preceding series against West Indies, scoring 193 and registering ⁠two half-centuries. England ⁠lead the three-test series 1-0, with the second test set to begin on Thursday.

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