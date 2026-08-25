Man detained over Berlin gun stash suspected of being part of Russian network, Spiegel says

Reuters | Updated: 25-08-2026 19:50 IST | Created: 25-08-2026 19:50 IST
Man detained over Berlin gun stash suspected of being part of Russian network, Spiegel says

A Ukrainian man detained ​in Romania for setting up a ​stash of guns and ‌ammunition near Berlin ​is suspected by investigators of being part of a Russian-controlled agent network, Spiegel magazine reported on Tuesday, citing unnamed ‌sources.

Germany's interior minister said last week that German authorities were discussing the man's possible extradition from Romania. Spiegel cited Polish investigation files as saying that a 24-year-old Ukrainian took a bus ‌from Poland to Berlin on October 1 last year and picked up two parcels ‌with handguns from a roadside in the east of Berlin to then hide them in the underground depot near a lake in the capital's southeast.

According to the report, he took a bus ⁠back to ​Poland but was later ⁠detained in Bucharest alongside another Ukrainian on suspicion of dispatching parcels with incendiary devices with Ukrainian express delivery ⁠service Nova Post. Spiegel cited Romanian intelligence services as saying the two suspects belong to a ​network of saboteurs controlled by Russian state services targeting European countries.

The Russian embassy ⁠in Berlin did not immediately respond to a request for comment. German federal prosecutors declined to comment and ⁠the ​Polish internal security agency and the state prosecutor's office also did not immediately reply. German Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt said last week he could not rule out ⁠the involvement of foreign powers, describing the suspect as a "low-level agent" without knowledge of his ⁠line of command.

Dobrindt ⁠said at the time the suspect was also held for helping to prepare parcel bomb attacks.

TRENDING

1
US prepares to send diplomats back to Middle East embassies after Iran war evacuations, NYT reports

US prepares to send diplomats back to Middle East embassies after Iran war e...

Global
2
Trump says the Strait of Hormuz demined, warns Iran not to place new mines 

Trump says the Strait of Hormuz demined, warns Iran not to place new mines 

Global
3
Nigeria's president orders rescue after mass kidnapping

Nigeria's president orders rescue after mass kidnapping

Global
4
Golf-PGA Tour overhauls post-season, moving to match play format in 2028

Golf-PGA Tour overhauls post-season, moving to match play format in 2028

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

AI Skills Alone Aren’t Enough: Confidence and Research Motivation Shape Student Satisfaction

Cost, Distance and Limited Services Leave Uganda’s Stroke Survivors Without Rehabilitation

Foreign Aid Is Shrinking- Can Debt Relief and Remittances Fill the Gap?

Green Synthesis, Wastewater Cleanup and Precision Detection: The Rise of Periodate Chemistry

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026