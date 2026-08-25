Honda says it may not build new plant in North America without trade deal extension

A ​senior Honda executive ​said the Japanese ‌automaker might ​not build an eighth assembly plant in North ‌America unless a key trade deal is extended.

Honda Executive Vice President Noriya Kaihara told ‌reporters at a roundtable in Washington the ‌automaker is close to full production capacity in North America and needs a new factory. The ⁠Trump ​administration ⁠is currently negotiating with Canada and Mexico over ⁠the fate of the free trade deal ​known as USMCA.

"If there is no ⁠USMCA agreement in the future, we may ⁠have to ​change our direction," Kaihara said, adding the company will need to make ⁠a decision within a year or two ⁠and ⁠would like the plant to be running by around 2030.