Honda says it may not build new plant in North America without trade deal extension

Reuters | Updated: 25-08-2026 20:30 IST | Created: 25-08-2026 20:30 IST
Honda says it may not build new plant in North America without trade deal extension

A ​senior Honda executive ​said the Japanese ‌automaker might ​not build an eighth assembly plant in North ‌America unless a key trade deal is extended.

Honda Executive Vice President Noriya Kaihara told ‌reporters at a roundtable in Washington the ‌automaker is close to full production capacity in North America and needs a new factory. The ⁠Trump ​administration ⁠is currently negotiating with Canada and Mexico over ⁠the fate of the free trade deal ​known as USMCA.

"If there is no ⁠USMCA agreement in the future, we may ⁠have to ​change our direction," Kaihara said, adding the company will need to make ⁠a decision within a year or two ⁠and ⁠would like the plant to be running by around 2030.

TRENDING

1
Imran Khan's son says Pakistan sliding towards dictatorship; his lawyer targets Army Chief Munir of "authoritarianism"

Imran Khan's son says Pakistan sliding towards dictatorship; his lawyer targ...

Global
2
CIA Director John Ratcliffe on secret Moscow visit: Reports

CIA Director John Ratcliffe on secret Moscow visit: Reports

Russia
3
Darline Graham vies for South Carolina Senate seat with Trump's clout on the line

Darline Graham vies for South Carolina Senate seat with Trump's clout on the...

Global
4
India to host 26th Special Representatives meet on China boundary issue in 2027

India to host 26th Special Representatives meet on China boundary issue in 2...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

AI Skills Alone Aren’t Enough: Confidence and Research Motivation Shape Student Satisfaction

Cost, Distance and Limited Services Leave Uganda’s Stroke Survivors Without Rehabilitation

Foreign Aid Is Shrinking- Can Debt Relief and Remittances Fill the Gap?

Green Synthesis, Wastewater Cleanup and Precision Detection: The Rise of Periodate Chemistry

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026