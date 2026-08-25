Trump says Strait of Hormuz has been demined, warns Iran not to plant more

Reuters | Updated: 25-08-2026 20:33 IST | Created: 25-08-2026 20:33 IST
Trump says Strait of Hormuz has been demined, warns Iran not to plant more

U.S. President ‌Donald Trump ​said on Tuesday that all mines had been detonated or removed from international ‌waters of the Strait of Hormuz and that Iran has been told that any ship or boat placing new mines ‌will be destroyed.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said ‌the United States, through its Space Force, was watching "every square inch" of the Strait, a key waterway in the global energy supply chain. "There ⁠is ​a Zero Tolerance ⁠policy on mine placement in full force and effect," Trump said.

The U.S. ⁠and Iran have not conducted air strikes on each other's ​militaries for weeks, but attacks on vessels in the Strait ⁠of Hormuz have continued as the two sides vie for control of ⁠the ​narrow maritime passage. Oil transits through the strait were at 5 million barrels per day on Monday, provisional ⁠data from shiptracker Vortexa showed, down from more than 20 million per ⁠day ⁠before the war or about one of every five barrels consumed worldwide.

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