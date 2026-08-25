Sweden's ruling coalition trails in poll, but closes gap on centre-left opposition

Reuters | Updated: 25-08-2026 21:22 IST | Created: 25-08-2026 21:22 IST
Sweden's ruling coalition trails in poll, but closes gap on centre-left opposition

The gap between ​Sweden's ruling right-wing coalition government ​and the centre-left opposition parties ‌has ​narrowed since June ahead of an election for parliament next month, a new ‌opinion poll showed on Tuesday. The August 11 to 23 survey, published by daily Dagens Nyheter, showed the right-wing coalition's gap to ‌the opposition deceased to 6.8 percentage points, compared with 9.5 ‌percentage points in June.

Swedes go to the polls on September 13 and the election campaign focuses on cost of living, security, immigration, crime and energy supply. Support ⁠for ​the four ⁠opposition parties, of which Andersson's Social Democrats is the biggest by far, stood ⁠at 52.4%, down from 53.8% in June, but up from the ​48.9% they won in the 2022 election, according to the ⁠survey of 1,661 voters by pollster Ipsos.

A Demoskop poll published by daily Svenska ⁠Dagbladet ​on August 13 showed support for the four opposition parties was at 50.6%. Meanwhile, the backing for Prime Minister Ulf ⁠Kristersson's governing bloc, including the closely aligned far-right Sweden Democrats, stood at ⁠45.6%, up ⁠from 44.2% in June, but down from the 49.6% they won in the last election four ‌years ‌ago.

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