SpaceX to build Starship spaceport in Louisiana

Reuters | Updated: 25-08-2026 22:01 IST | Created: 25-08-2026 22:01 IST
SpaceX to build Starship spaceport in Louisiana

‌SpaceX plans ​to build a Starship launch ‌site in southern Louisiana in a deal announced on Tuesday with ‌the state's governor, aiming to ‌start construction of its fourth spaceport next year, the company said. The site, ⁠named ​Starbase, ⁠Louisiana, will expand the company's Starship launch ⁠operations beyond its southern Texas ​company town, and is designed ⁠to support "thousands of Starship flights a year," ⁠the ​company said. "This self-sustaining spaceport will have propellant production, ⁠power generation, deep-water shipping capabilities, vehicle processing ⁠facilities, ⁠and an airport," SpaceX added.

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