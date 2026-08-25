US spy chief visits Russia for meetings, media reports

Reuters | Updated: 25-08-2026 22:07 IST | Created: 25-08-2026 22:07 IST
US spy chief visits Russia for meetings, media reports

U.S. CIA Director ​John Ratcliffe traveled toMoscow on Tuesday ​for meetings with Russian officials, U.S. ‌media outlets ​reported, citing unnamed sources. The visit would be the first known visit to the Russian capital by a U.S. spy ‌chief since Ratcliffe's predecessor, William Burns, held talks with Vladimir Putin in November 2021. About three months after that meeting, the Russian president launched Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. CBS News and Axios ‌reported the visit by Ratcliffe, U.S. President Donald Trump's CIA chief, who served as ‌director of national intelligence in Trump's first term. The outlets did not say who he was meeting with or what the talks are expected to cover. The CIA declined to comment. The Kremlin did not immediately respond ⁠to ​a request for comment. On ⁠Monday, the U.S. warned countries to cut business ties with Iran or face secondary sanctions, a move ⁠aimed at stepping up economic pressure on Tehran to settle the war that Trump launched in February. The ​U.S. has no ambassador to Russia, which maintains a close strategic partnership with ⁠Iran involving extensive military, economic and diplomatic ties. Tehran supplied Moscow with drones for its war against Ukraine. In March, ⁠Ukrainian ​President Volodymyr Zelenskiy accused Russia of supplying its version of those drones to Iran. A Ukrainian intelligence assessment reported by Reuters in April said that Russia has aided ⁠Iran with satellite imagery for use in targeting U.S. facilities in the Middle East. Moscow denies ⁠providing such assistance ⁠and has said it is ready to help resolve the U.S.-Iran conflict.

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