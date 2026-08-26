EU in dialogue with Meta on addictive designs, Commission spokesperson says
The European Commission is in continuous dialogue with Meta after its preliminary findings two years ago that the U.S. tech giant was in breach of the Digital Service Acts with the addictive designs of social networks Facebook and Instagram, spokesperson Thomas Regnier said on Wednesday.
He said the Commission would not comment on the settlement reached by the company with nearly all U.S. states, which included an $18 billion payment and a series of commitments.
Meta "still has the possibility to offer commitments in the EU," Regnier said in a statement.