EU in dialogue with Meta on addictive designs, Commission spokesperson says

Reuters | Updated: 26-08-2026 23:27 IST | Created: 26-08-2026 23:27 IST
EU in dialogue with Meta on addictive designs, Commission spokesperson says

​The European ​Commission is ‌in continuous dialogue ​with Meta after its preliminary findings ‌two years ago that the U.S. tech giant was in ‌breach of the Digital Service Acts ‌with the addictive designs of social networks Facebook and Instagram, spokesperson Thomas ⁠Regnier said ​on ⁠Wednesday.

He said the Commission would not ⁠comment on the settlement reached by ​the company with nearly all ⁠U.S. states, which included an $18 billion ⁠payment ​and a series of commitments.

Meta "still has the possibility ⁠to offer commitments in the EU," Regnier ⁠said ⁠in a statement.

TRENDING

1
Miley Cyrus pays tribute to godmother Dolly Parton after singer's death at 80

Miley Cyrus pays tribute to godmother Dolly Parton after singer's death at 8...

Global
2
Nigerian gunmen raise over $5 million from mass kidnappings, study finds

Nigerian gunmen raise over $5 million from mass kidnappings, study finds

Global
3
US senator hopes 'sledgehammer' Russian sanctions will pass next month

US senator hopes 'sledgehammer' Russian sanctions will pass next month

Global
4
"No warning, no indication ": Isha Foundation says 77 Kailash Mansarovar pilgrims unreachable amid Nepal flash floods

"No warning, no indication ": Isha Foundation says 77 Kailash Mansarovar pil...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

When Aid Becomes a Growth Trap: Why Africa’s Development Model Needs a Reset

Nepal-China Infrastructure Ambitions Collide With Himalayan Fragility

Fewer Mature Eggs, Similar Birth Chances: New Insight Into IVF Outcomes After Cancer Treatment

Explainable AI Reveals What Shapes Recovery After Prostate Cancer Surgery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026