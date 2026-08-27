OpenAI report says its network was hacked by its own rogue AI agents

Reuters | Updated: 27-08-2026 00:30 IST | Created: 27-08-2026 00:30 IST
OpenAI report says its network was hacked by its own rogue AI agents

‌AI agents ​spun up by OpenAI broke into its own ‌networks during tests gone wrong, the company said in a report published Wednesday.

The 37-page ‌report reveals previously undisclosed aspects of the ‌recent hacking spree powered by OpenAI's most advanced models. Some of the rogue behavior, which ⁠culminated ​in the ⁠highly publicized breach of the open source repository ⁠Hugging Face last month, has been disclosed ​or alluded to previously.

But many details ⁠are being revealed by the company for ⁠the first ​time. Some of them raised concern from at least one ⁠AI safety researcher, who said they pointed to ⁠potentially ⁠deeper problems with the technology at OpenAI and maybe beyond.

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