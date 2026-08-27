'Practical Magic 2' returns to celebrate sisterhood, pass the baton

Reuters | Updated: 27-08-2026 05:46 IST | Created: 27-08-2026 05:46 IST
'Practical Magic 2' returns to celebrate sisterhood, pass the baton

Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman reunite to reprise the ​roles of cursed witch sisters Sally and Gillian Owens ​in "Practical Magic 2," a sequel that ‌arrives in cinemas ​almost three decades after the original film.

"Practical Magic" was released to a lukewarm reception in 1998 but has gained a cult following among fans over the years. The ‌long-awaited follow-up focuses on the magical family's multi-generational challenges. Stockard Channing and Dianne Wiest return as the eccentric aunts Frances and Jet, with Joey King and Maisie Williams playing Sally's daughters Kylie and Antonia.

Bullock and Kidman also produced the movie, which marks Bullock's return to ‌acting after a four-year break. "It's kind of extraordinary that we get to bring it back. If you told us ‌28 years ago that as women, we would still be able to star in a huge studio movie and carry it, we wouldn't have believed it," Kidman said at the film's European premiere in London on Wednesday. "We're hoping we pass the baton to our beautiful baby witches and at the ⁠same time, ​it's so lovely still being ⁠given the spotlight."

Set some 25 years after the events of the original movie, the sequel follows the Owens women as they join forces to ⁠break the spell that renders them loveless. The reunion felt easy, like "silk off a spool", said Channing and Wiest, and was all down to the ​fans.

"They asked for this to be done. This is all based on popular demand," said Channing. "It wouldn't have ⁠happened without this groundswell. And it has something to do with women supporting other women, women coming together as sisters," Wiest said.

The sequel is based on ⁠Alice ​Hoffman's 2021 novel "The Book of Magic" and also stars Lee Pace, Xolo Maridueña and Solly McLeod. Directed by award-winning Danish filmmaker Susanne Bier, it doesn't abandon "the flavour" of the first film, said Bullock. "It had something that has to continue for ⁠each generation and if there's a number three, it has to still be there; the honouring of the flavour, the dynamic ⁠between the two of us, ⁠the humour, not being afraid to go into the dark and the tragic moments, and there's a lot of unabashed loving. There's nothing cringe about just really liking and loving each ‌other," said Bullock.

"Practical Magic ‌2" begins its global theatrical rollout on September 9.

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'Practical Magic 2' returns to celebrate sisterhood, pass the baton

'Practical Magic 2' returns to celebrate sisterhood, pass the baton

Global

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