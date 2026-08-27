China central bank resumes overnight reverse repos ahead of month-end
China's central bank resumed injecting funds through its overnight reverse repos into the banking system on Thursday, as cash demand picked up ahead of the month-end. The People's Bank of China said it lent 503.5 billion yuan ($74.90 billion) via overnight reverse repos in open market operations, without disclosing the borrowing cost, according to an online statement.
It also injected 103 billion yuan via the seven-day tenor at 1.40%, the PBOC said, adding that Thursday's operations "fully met demand from primary dealers." The PBOC said earlier this week that it would conduct overnight reverse repo operations from August 27 to September 1 to inject up to 600 billion yuan daily through the overnight liquidity tool into the banking system. ($1 = 6.7225 Chinese yuan)