Nvidia agrees to buy Hugging Face for $12.9 billion, The Information reports

Reuters | Updated: 27-08-2026 07:09 IST | Created: 27-08-2026 07:09 IST
Nvidia agrees to buy Hugging Face for $12.9 billion, The Information reports

​Nvidia has agreed ‌to buy ​AI platform Hugging Face for $12.9 billion, The Information reported on Wednesday, ‌citing a person with knowledge of the deal.

The chipmaker and New York-based Hugging Face, which hosts open-source large ‌language models and datasets, did not immediately respond ‌to Reuters requests for comment outside regular business hours. Nvidia was among the backers, alongside Salesforce and Alphabet's Google, that backed ⁠Hugging ​Face in ⁠a $235 million funding round in 2023 that valued the ⁠company at $4.5 billion.

The Financial Times reported in January ​that Hugging Face last year rejected a $500 million ⁠investment offer from Nvidia that would have valued it at $7 ⁠billion. Nvidia ​on Wednesday forecast a 70% jump in revenue next fiscal year, underscoring unabated demand for ⁠AI computing. Nvidia also said it has $18 billion committed ⁠to equity investments ⁠for the rest of 2027 fiscal year.

TRENDING

1
Kazakhstan's KazMunayGas raises 3.5 billion yuan in dim sum bond sale

Kazakhstan's KazMunayGas raises 3.5 billion yuan in dim sum bond sale

Global
2
BOJ deputy governor Himino calls for 'timely' rate hike

BOJ deputy governor Himino calls for 'timely' rate hike

Global
3
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks rise for third day as Nvidia beats

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks rise for third day as Nvidia beats

Global
4
Explosions heard in Ukraine's Kyiv, Reuters witness says

Explosions heard in Ukraine's Kyiv, Reuters witness says

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

When Aid Becomes a Growth Trap: Why Africa’s Development Model Needs a Reset

Nepal-China Infrastructure Ambitions Collide With Himalayan Fragility

Fewer Mature Eggs, Similar Birth Chances: New Insight Into IVF Outcomes After Cancer Treatment

Explainable AI Reveals What Shapes Recovery After Prostate Cancer Surgery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026