KKR settles US antitrust case accusing it of merger filing violations for $250 million

KKR ​has agreed to pay $250 million to ​settle a U.S. antitrust case ‌which ​accused the private equity giant of repeatedly violating federal premerger filing requirements and evading antitrust scrutiny in at ‌least 16 transactions.

The U.S. Department of Justice said on Wednesday that the civil penalty was the largest-ever imposed for violations of the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act, which requires companies to ‌notify antitrust regulators of certain mergers and acquisitions before they are completed. KKR said ‌in a statement that it had agreed to settle the case but strongly disagreed with the Justice Department's characterization of the matter, adding: "We believe that our firm acted in good faith at ⁠all ​times under our ⁠prior filing process, and it was consistent with industry practice."

It said the penalty would have no ⁠financial impact on KKR, its funds or investors because it would be fully reimbursed by outside ​law firms. The civil lawsuit was filed in 2025. Both the Biden ⁠and Trump administrations have sought to scrutinise merger activity and compliance with merger-review rules.

The Justice Department said ⁠KKR, ​one of the world's largest private equity firms with over $700 billion in assets under management, had made more than 100 premerger filings since 2021 and was ⁠familiar with the law's requirements. Associate Attorney General Stanley Woodward said the settlement "sends a powerful ⁠message: the Department ⁠is committed to vigorous enforcement."

The settlement was filed with the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York.