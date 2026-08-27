Explosions heard in Ukraine's Kyiv, Reuters witness says

​Explosions were ‌heard in ​the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, a Reuters ‌witness said, as Russia was hitting Ukraine with drones and missiles in the ‌early hours of Thursday.

Kyiv authorities, ‌who earlier issued a drone attack alert, said on Telegram that debris had fallen ⁠in ​the ⁠courtyard of a residential building and damage was ⁠being clarified. Ukraine's Armed Forces separately issued ​a ballistic missile alert for Kyiv. In ⁠Kryvyi Rih, a steel-and-mining hub in ⁠central Ukraine ​and President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's hometown, two were injured as missiles hit ⁠an industrial facility and three more were ⁠wounded ⁠in Zaporizhzhia, officials said.