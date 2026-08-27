BOJ deputy governor Himino calls for 'timely' rate hike

Reuters | Updated: 27-08-2026 07:29 IST | Created: 27-08-2026 07:29 IST
BOJ deputy governor Himino calls for 'timely' rate hike

Bank ​of Japan ‌Deputy Governor Ryozo ​Himino said on Thursday raising ‌interest rates in a timely manner will help avoid a spike in ‌inflation that would require abrupt ‌rate hikes in the future. "If underlying inflation deviates above our 2% ⁠target, ​that would ⁠have an adverse impact on the ⁠economy. We should pay greater attention to ​upside risks to prices than ⁠in the past," Himino said in ⁠a ​speech to business leaders.

"In-depth deliberations should be held ⁠at each monetary policy meeting with these ⁠perspectives ⁠in mind," he said.

TRENDING

1
Kazakhstan's KazMunayGas raises 3.5 billion yuan in dim sum bond sale

Kazakhstan's KazMunayGas raises 3.5 billion yuan in dim sum bond sale

Global
2
BOJ deputy governor Himino calls for 'timely' rate hike

BOJ deputy governor Himino calls for 'timely' rate hike

Global
3
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks rise for third day as Nvidia beats

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks rise for third day as Nvidia beats

Global
4
Explosions heard in Ukraine's Kyiv, Reuters witness says

Explosions heard in Ukraine's Kyiv, Reuters witness says

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

When Aid Becomes a Growth Trap: Why Africa’s Development Model Needs a Reset

Nepal-China Infrastructure Ambitions Collide With Himalayan Fragility

Fewer Mature Eggs, Similar Birth Chances: New Insight Into IVF Outcomes After Cancer Treatment

Explainable AI Reveals What Shapes Recovery After Prostate Cancer Surgery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026