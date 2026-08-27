BOJ deputy governor Himino calls for 'timely' rate hike

Bank ​of Japan ‌Deputy Governor Ryozo ​Himino said on Thursday raising ‌interest rates in a timely manner will help avoid a spike in ‌inflation that would require abrupt ‌rate hikes in the future. "If underlying inflation deviates above our 2% ⁠target, ​that would ⁠have an adverse impact on the ⁠economy. We should pay greater attention to ​upside risks to prices than ⁠in the past," Himino said in ⁠a ​speech to business leaders.

"In-depth deliberations should be held ⁠at each monetary policy meeting with these ⁠perspectives ⁠in mind," he said.