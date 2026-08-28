Iran sets conditions for reopening Strait of Hormuz, agrees corridor with Oman

Iran's ​Supreme National ​Security Council Mohsen ‌Rezaei said ​that mediators had asked Tehran ‌to set out its conditions for reopening the Strait of Hormuz and ‌that Iran was preparing a list. ‌The conditions included ending the war in the region, he said.

Rezaei said ⁠Iran ​had ⁠agreed with Oman on a corridor ⁠for shipping through the strait, with parts ​lying in Omani and Iranian waters. ⁠Ships would transit through a designated ⁠central channel ​if the United States met Iran's conditions, he ⁠said through an interpreter in an Al ⁠Manar ⁠TV interview.