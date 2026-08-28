Iran sets conditions for reopening Strait of Hormuz, agrees corridor with Oman
Iran's Supreme National Security Council Mohsen Rezaei said that mediators had asked Tehran to set out its conditions for reopening the Strait of Hormuz and that Iran was preparing a list. The conditions included ending the war in the region, he said.
Rezaei said Iran had agreed with Oman on a corridor for shipping through the strait, with parts lying in Omani and Iranian waters. Ships would transit through a designated central channel if the United States met Iran's conditions, he said through an interpreter in an Al Manar TV interview.