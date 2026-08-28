Iran's security chief denies allegations of Iranian plot to assassinate Trump's son - Al Manar TV

Reuters | Updated: 28-08-2026 01:01 IST | Created: 28-08-2026 01:01 IST
Iran's security chief denies allegations of Iranian plot to assassinate Trump's son - Al Manar TV

Iran's ​Security ‌Chief Mohsen Rezaei ​said reports about a ‌potential plot to assassinate U.S. President Donald Trump's youngest ‌son are a lie, ‌in an interview broadcast by Lebanon's Al Manar TV ⁠on ​Thursday.

The ⁠U.S. Secret Service said ⁠on Tuesday that it ​was aware of a video ⁠broadcast by Iranian state ⁠television ​discussing a potential plot to assassinate U.S. ⁠President Donald Trump's youngest son Barron ⁠Trump.

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