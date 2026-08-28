Iran's security chief denies allegations of Iranian plot to assassinate Trump's son - Al Manar TV
Iran's Security Chief Mohsen Rezaei said reports about a potential plot to assassinate U.S. President Donald Trump's youngest son are a lie, in an interview broadcast by Lebanon's Al Manar TV on Thursday.
The U.S. Secret Service said on Tuesday that it was aware of a video broadcast by Iranian state television discussing a potential plot to assassinate U.S. President Donald Trump's youngest son Barron Trump.