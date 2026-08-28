PREVIEW-Soccer-Champions Inter and title rivals aim to continue winning starts

Serie A champions Inter Milan will aim to avoid a repeat of last ​season's early jitters when they travel to face Cagliari this weekend ​while their main rivals seek to back up ‌their ​opening-day victories.

Inter strolled to the Scudetto in the end last season, 11 points ahead of Napoli, but despite opening that campaign with a 5-1 win over Venezia, they had to play catch-up after they followed up ‌with two defeats. Cristian Chivu's side began this season with another resounding success, 4-1 against Monza, and on Sunday they meet a Cagliari side which started on the front foot with a 1-0 win at Parma.

Cagliari spent much of last season battling relegation, with survival guaranteed only on the penultimate matchday, and they lost ‌both meetings with Inter. Inter are likely to field the same starting side who began the win over Monza, as their trio of English ‌signings await their chance to force a way into Chivu's selection.

Defender John Stones came off the bench last weekend and while Djed Spence is still behind in his preparations, midfielder Curtis Jones could be named among the substitutes against Cagliari. Napoli are now managed by Massimiliano Allegri following Antonio Conte's departure, and it was the new coach's substitutions who won the three points ⁠at Genoa.

Genoa ​proved tricky opponents and looked set ⁠to earn themselves at least a point, until Kevin De Bruyne and Antonio Vergara struck late on to give Napoli a 2-0 win. On Sunday, Napoli host Como, a side which finished ⁠fourth last season to qualify for European football for the first time.

Cesc Fabregas's side were held to a 1-1 draw at Udinese last weekend, and Como play their ​opening three games away from home as their Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia undergoes work ahead of their Champions League campaign. Matchday three throws up a ⁠clash between Inter and Napoli at the San Siro, and Allegri will want to head into that meeting at least level on points with the champions.

AS Roma, who finished third last ⁠season, ​began in impressive fashion with a 4-0 thumping of Fiorentina and on Monday Gian Piero Gasperini's team are away to Lecce, who opened with a 2-0 away win over promoted Venezia. On Friday, Venezia face AC Milan, a club desperate for improvement after missing out on Champions League football.

Former Manchester ⁠United manager Ruben Amorim began life at Milan with a 2-1 win away to Torino, and now makes his San Siro debut. "It will be a ⁠special day," Amorim told reporters on ⁠Thursday.

"I'll feel the responsibility that comes with being AC Milan coach but I'll try to enjoy my first time at San Siro." Juventus are another club in need of redemption, as they too have to content themselves with Europa ‌League football this season ‌and, after a 1-0 win at Frosinone, they host Parma on Saturday.