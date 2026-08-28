Syrian president appoints former commander of Kurdish-led SDF as adviser
Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa issued a decree appointing Mazloum Abdi, the former commander of the now-dissolved Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces, as an adviser to the presidency, Syrian state news agency SANA said early on Friday.
Abdi announced on Tuesday the dissolution of the SDF as an independent military force, a major step in an integration plan agreed earlier this year with the Islamist-led government in Damascus.