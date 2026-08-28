Syrian president appoints former commander of Kurdish-led SDF as adviser

​Syrian ​President Ahmed ‌al-Sharaa issued ​a decree appointing Mazloum ‌Abdi, the former commander of the now-dissolved Kurdish-led Syrian ‌Democratic Forces, as ‌an adviser to the presidency, Syrian state news ⁠agency ​SANA ⁠said early on Friday.

Abdi announced on ⁠Tuesday the dissolution ​of the SDF as ⁠an independent military force, a ⁠major ​step in an integration plan agreed ⁠earlier this year with ⁠the ⁠Islamist-led government in Damascus.