Two ​crew people ​were killed ‌on Thursday after ​a fire broke out aboard ‌an oil products tanker off South Korea, the Yonhap News Agency reported, citing ‌the Coast Guard. The 7,333-ton vessel was ‌carrying 18 crew members, including seven foreign nationals, Yonhap said.

The two victims were ⁠found ​dead ⁠in the engine room, Yonhap said. The remaining ⁠16 were rescued by the Coast ​Guard. The ship was in waters ⁠off Incheon and the blaze was extinguished ⁠at ​around 4 a.m. on Friday.

Authorities suspect the fire started ⁠in the engine room, but did not spread ⁠to ⁠the vessel's oil cargo tank, the report said.