Two killed in oil tanker fire off South Korea, Yonhap reports
Two crew people were killed on Thursday after a fire broke out aboard an oil products tanker off South Korea, the Yonhap News Agency reported, citing the Coast Guard. The 7,333-ton vessel was carrying 18 crew members, including seven foreign nationals, Yonhap said.
The two victims were found dead in the engine room, Yonhap said. The remaining 16 were rescued by the Coast Guard. The ship was in waters off Incheon and the blaze was extinguished at around 4 a.m. on Friday.
Authorities suspect the fire started in the engine room, but did not spread to the vessel's oil cargo tank, the report said.