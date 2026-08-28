Two killed in oil tanker fire off South Korea, Yonhap reports

Reuters | Updated: 28-08-2026 05:06 IST | Created: 28-08-2026 05:06 IST
Two killed in oil tanker fire off South Korea, Yonhap reports

Two ​crew people ​were killed ‌on Thursday after ​a fire broke out aboard ‌an oil products tanker off South Korea, the Yonhap News Agency reported, citing ‌the Coast Guard. The 7,333-ton vessel was ‌carrying 18 crew members, including seven foreign nationals, Yonhap said.

The two victims were ⁠found ​dead ⁠in the engine room, Yonhap said. The remaining ⁠16 were rescued by the Coast ​Guard. The ship was in waters ⁠off Incheon and the blaze was extinguished ⁠at ​around 4 a.m. on Friday.

Authorities suspect the fire started ⁠in the engine room, but did not spread ⁠to ⁠the vessel's oil cargo tank, the report said.

TRENDING

1
South Korea, Japan and US to conduct joint drills next month, reports say

South Korea, Japan and US to conduct joint drills next month, reports say

Global
2
Rugby-Kiss seeks two starting sides from depth-challenged Wallabies

Rugby-Kiss seeks two starting sides from depth-challenged Wallabies

Global
3
US ICE grants $16.7 million contract to buy thousands of electric shock gloves

US ICE grants $16.7 million contract to buy thousands of electric shock glov...

Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Digital Skills Are Becoming ASEAN’s New Growth Engine: Here's why

Why 5G, AI and IoT Alone Will Not Bridge the Digital Divide

Healthcare Is Building for Tomorrow on Security Designed for Yesterday

Healthy Intentions, Fast-Food Orders: What Saudi Delivery App Users Really Choose

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026