US judge rules Pentagon blacklisting of Anthropic unlawful

​A ​U.S. judge ‌ruled on Thursday ​that the Pentagon's blacklisting ‌of Anthropic was unlawful.

"The undisputed record shows that the challenged ‌actions constituted unlawful retaliation in ‌violation of the First Amendment, and that Anthropic was ⁠denied ​the ⁠pre-deprivation process required under the Fifth Amendment," ⁠U.S. District Judge Rita F. Lin ​wrote in a ruling.

"The ⁠record further shows no material ⁠dispute ​that Secretary Hegseth’s decision to designate Anthropic ⁠a supply chain risk violated the ⁠governing ⁠statutory scheme...and was arbitrary and capricious."