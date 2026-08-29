Far-right commentator Milo Yiannopoulos deported to UK

Reuters | Updated: 29-08-2026 23:41 IST | Created: 29-08-2026 23:41 IST
Far-right commentator Milo Yiannopoulos deported to UK

British ​far-right commentator Milo Yiannopoulos was deported ​back to his home country, ‌the ​United Kingdom, a Department of Homeland Security (DHS) spokesperson said on Saturday.

The deportation on Friday ‌came a day after Yiannopoulos, 41, was arrested at the Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). A DHS spokesperson said he "chose ‌to overstay his welcome in violation of our nation's laws" after legally ‌entering the country in May 2019. Yiannopoulos, who has called for stricter immigration enforcement than the Trump administration has carried out, including ICE checkpoints at supermarket entrances, did not appear ⁠for an ​immigration hearing ⁠and was issued a final order of removal on July 22, according to DHS.

Yiannopoulos could ⁠not immediately be reached for comment. The celebrity news site TMZ.com, which broke ​the news of his arrest, suggested that Yiannopoulos, who has close ⁠ties to the rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, was in New Orleans ahead ⁠of ​the musician's scheduled performance there on Friday night.

Yiannopoulos was a vocal supporter of Donald Trump during his 2016 campaign and often espoused ⁠anti-Islamic and anti-immigrant rhetoric. In a June 2025 post on the social media platform ⁠X, he ⁠wrote: "We have got to deport millions and millions and millions of people. Without that, nothing else matters."

TRENDING

1
Norway's King Haakon honours 'dear father' Harald in first speech as sovereign

Norway's King Haakon honours 'dear father' Harald in first speech as soverei...

Global
2
WRAPUP 4-Nepal resumes flood rescue, seeks technical help and billions of dollars

WRAPUP 4-Nepal resumes flood rescue, seeks technical help and billions of do...

Global
3
Rugby-Kolisi, Kolbe lead South Africa to 33-26 second test win over New Zealand

Rugby-Kolisi, Kolbe lead South Africa to 33-26 second test win over New Zeal...

Global
4
Far-right commentator Milo Yiannopoulos deported to UK

Far-right commentator Milo Yiannopoulos deported to UK

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Arctic Is Warming Fast and the Fallout Is Reaching Far Beyond the Ice

Why AI Literacy Could Become a Critical Workforce Resilience Skill

Financing Food Security Without Sacrificing the Environment

The Secret Lives of Roots: Dataset Reveals How Plants Persist, Spread and Rebuild After Disturbance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026