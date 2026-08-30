Several victims reported in shooting incident, police say
Several victims have been reported following a shooting in the early morning at an event in northern Switzerland, local police said on Sunday.
Cantonal police in Aargau said a large-scale operation was underway and they appealed to the public for any film or pictures of the incident, which the mass-market Blick tabloid said occurred at a rave party. The newspaper published video footage, taken from an elevated position, it said had come from a reader showing a night-time street scene with the sound of several shots being fired.
No further details were immediately available.