‌Several victims ​have been reported following a shooting in ‌the early morning at an event in northern Switzerland, local police said on ‌Sunday.

Cantonal police in Aargau said ‌a large-scale operation was underway and they appealed to the public for any film ⁠or pictures ​of ⁠the incident, which the mass-market Blick tabloid said ⁠occurred at a rave party. The newspaper ​published video footage, taken from ⁠an elevated position, it said had come from ⁠a ​reader showing a night-time street scene with the sound of ⁠several shots being fired.

No further details were ⁠immediately ⁠available.