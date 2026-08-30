Iran's Khamenei urges Gulf rulers in written message to confront 'real enemy...

Iran's ​supreme leader, ​Ayatollah Mojtaba ‌Khamenei, urged ​Gulf rulers in a written ‌message on Sunday to identify their "real enemy", understand its plans ‌and confront it. The message, marking the ‌birthday of Islam's Prophet Muhammad's birthday and published on Khamenei's Telegram account, ⁠also ​called ⁠for unity, mutual defence against "enemies" and ⁠cooperation among Muslims worldwide.

Khamenei has ​not been seen in public ⁠since being injured in the U.S.-Israeli ⁠airstrikes ​six months ago that launched the war, killing ⁠his father and previous supreme ⁠leader, ⁠Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.