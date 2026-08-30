Cricket-England trounce Pakistan by 194 runs to win series

Reuters | Updated: 30-08-2026 22:39 IST | Created: 30-08-2026 22:39 IST
Cricket-England trounce Pakistan by 194 runs to win series

England beat Pakistan by 194 runs ​in the second test and sealed their ​first home test series victory for two ‌years ​as they bowled the visitors out for 194 at Lord's on Sunday. The outcome was a formality as Pakistan were reduced to 14-3 before lunch chasing ‌an unlikely target of 389 but Saud Shakeel provided some resistance with a magnificent fighting 97.

Ollie Robinson was Pakistan's chief tormentor again as he took four wickets for 24 to go with the four for 11 he ‌bagged in the first innings, taking his total in the two tests to 16. After a rain-hit Saturday, ‌England resumed on day four on 177-7 but were all out for 208 after Pakistan quick Mohammad Abbas helped mop up to finish with five wickets.

Robinson removed Azan Awais lbw with a delivery that nipped back off a length and three balls later ⁠produced a ​stunning delivery that hit the ⁠top of Abdullah Shafique's off stump, leaving Pakistan reeling on 7-2. There was no respite before lunch for Pakistan as captain Babar ⁠Azam tried to fend off a vicious Jofra Archer bouncer but could only edge it via his helmet to Jordan ​Cox at third slip.

Shan Masood and Shakeel dug in though and at least steered Pakistan to their ⁠highest score of the series so far. Robinson removed Masood for 26 after lunch, but Shakeel provided some afternoon entertainment as he struck ⁠13 ​fours and two sixes in a brilliant knock.

There was genuine disappointment around the ground when he fell three runs short of a deserved century, trying to launch Josh Tongue over the deep square leg ⁠boundary but picking out Harry Brook, before walking off to a hearty reception. With Pakistan opener Imam-ul-Haq again unable ⁠to bat because of ⁠an injury sustained in the field on Thursday, England only needed nine wickets to finish the contest and Tongue completed the victory by dismissing Mohammad Ali.

The third ‌and final test ‌will start at Edgbaston on September 9.

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