HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-US Open day one

Highlights of the first day at U.S. Open on ​Sunday (times GMT):

1735 PEGULA ADVANCES American Jessica Pegula advanced to the ​second round as the third seed began ‌her campaign ​at Arthur Ashe on a perfect note, registering a dominant 6-3 6-2 win over Romanian Elena-Gabriela Ruse.

1730 CILIC WITHDRAWS FROM US OPEN The 2014 champion Marin Cilic withdrew from the ‌U.S. Open due to injury ahead of his first-round match. Lucky Loser Otto Virtanen was named as his replacement in the competition.

1710 KREJCIKOVA KNOCKED OUT Czech Republic's Barbora Krejcikova became the first seeded player to exit the tournament after the 27th seed fell 7-6(4) 6-2 ‌to Uzbekistan's Kamilla Rakhimova in the opening round. Despite saving six match points, the two-time Grand Slam champion could not ‌stave off defeat.

1655 PAOLINI ADVANCES Italian Jasmine Paolini battled past Slovenia's Veronika Erjavec, overcoming a second-set wobble before prevailing 6-3 3-6 6-4. The 19th seed cruised through the opening set but had to weather a spirited fightback from Erjavec before regaining control in the decider to book her place in the second round.

1645 ⁠FIRST RESULT ​OF THE DAY Unseeded Polish player ⁠Kamil Majchrzak defeated Serbia's Hamad Medjedovic 6-3 6-3 6-3, becoming the first men's player to advance to the second round.

1530 RUUD WITHDRAWS The 2022 U.S. Open runner-up ⁠Casper Ruud withdrew from this year's tournament due to a back injury on the opening day. The 19th seed was replaced by lucky ​loser Arthur Gea who will face Juan Manuel Cerundolo in the first round.

1500 PLAY UNDER WAY Play began in New ⁠York, with the temperature hovering around 25 degrees Celsius.

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US Open 'RedZone' broadcast hopes to replicate NFL TV success U.S. OPEN ORDER OF PLAY ⁠ON SUNDAY (prefix number denotes seeding):

ARTHUR ⁠ASHE STADIUM (1600 GMT/1200 ET) 3-Jessica Pegula (U.S.) v Elena-Gabriela Ruse (Romania)

7-Daniil Medvedev (Russia) v Hugo Gaston (France) 4-Novak Djokovic (Serbia) v Mariano Navone (Argentina)

Venus Williams (U.S.) v Sofia Kenin (U.S.) LOUIS ARMSTRONG STADIUM (1500 GMT/1100 ET)

19-Jasmine Paolini (Italy) v Veronika Erjavec (Slovenia) Coleman Wong (Hong Kong) v ‌20-Tommy Paul (U.S.)

9-Elina Svitolina (Ukraine) v ‌Solana Sierra (Argentina) 15-Alexander Bublik (Kazakhstan) v J.J. Wolf (U.S.)