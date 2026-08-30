Pakistan says inaugural defence committee meeting to take place in Istanbul

The ​inaugural meeting ​of ‌the Strategic Political and ​Defence Committee will be ‌held in Istanbul on August 31, Pakistan's foreign ministry said on Sunday. The ‌meeting is the inaugural ‌session of the committee set up under the Makkah Joint Defence ⁠Agreement ​between ⁠Pakistan, Turkey and Saudi Arabia. The foreign ⁠and defence ministers and military chiefs ​of Turkey and Saudi Arabia ⁠will attend, the ministry added.

Pakistan's Foreign ⁠Minister ​Ishaq Dar, Defence Minister Muhammad Asif and army ⁠chief Asim Munir will represent Pakistan, the ⁠ministry ⁠said.