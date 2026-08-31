Reuters U.S. Sports Schedule at 0316 PM EDT on Sunday, August 30

Reuters U.S. sports schedule at 0316 PM ET on Sunday: - - - -

FOOTBALL NFL

Roster cut day NFL trade roundup

NFL cuts roundup Note: Transactions involving big names ​will be separates.

Report: Packers RB Josh Jacobs placed on commissioner's exempt list Green Bay Packers running ​back Josh Jacobs was placed on the NFL’s commissioner’s exempt list ‌Sunday, ​ESPN reported, after he was charged Thursday with a pair of misdemeanors in connection to a May arrest in Wisconsin.

FOOTBALL-NFL-GB-JACOBS-EXEMPT, Field Level Media Colts WR Keenan Allen arrested on drunk driving charges

Colts wide receiver Keenan Allen was arrested in Indianapolis early Sunday morning on misdemeanor charges of driving while ‌intoxicated. FOOTBALL-NFL-IND-ALLEN, Field Level Media

Bills to replace grass at new stadium ahead of season opener, NFL The Buffalo Bills have yet to open the doors of their new home for a regular-season game, but they are already replacing the front lawn.

FOOTBALL-NFL-BUF-FIELD-REPAIRS, Field Level Media ----

BASEBALL MLB

Padres place Gavin Sheets (foot), Luis Rengifo (knee) on 10-day IL Entering Sunday tied with the Arizona Diamondbacks for the final National League wild-card spot, the San Diego Padres placed first ‌baseman/outfielder Gavin Sheets and utility man Luis Rengifo on the 10-day injured list.

BASEBALL-MLB-SD-SHEETS-RENGIFO, Field Level Media Mariners put RHP Emerson Hancock (adductor) on 15-day IL

While the Seattle Mariners try to remain in contention in ‌the American League playoff races, they will be without right-handed starter Emerson Hancock for at least two weeks due to a right adductor strain. BASEBALL-MLB-SEA-ROSTER-MOVES, Field Level Media

Twins place OF Byron Buxton (hip) back on injured list The Minnesota Twins placed three-time All-Star center fielder Byron Buxton on the injured list with a right hip impingement on Sunday, while outfielder Gabriel Gonzalez was recalled from Triple-A St. Paul.

BASEBALL-MLB-MIN-BUXTON-ROSTER, Field Level Media Red Sox reload by activating OF Roman Anthony, SS Trevor Story

The Boston Red Sox ⁠activated outfielder Roman ​Anthony and shortstop Trevor Story in advance of ⁠their game Sunday against the rival New York Yankees. BASEBALL-MLB-BOS-ROSTER-MOVES, Field Level Media

Cards place rookie INF JJ Wetherholt (wrist) on 10-day IL The St. Louis Cardinals placed rookie JJ Wetherholt on the 10-day injured list due to right wrist tendinitis Sunday and recalled fellow ⁠infielder Cesar Prieto from Triple-A Memphis.

BASEBALL-MLB-STL-ROSTER-MOVES, Field Level Media Today’s games

Miami at Washington, 12:15 p.m. Colorado at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m. Seattle at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m. L.A. Dodgers at Detroit, 1:40 p.m.

San ​Diego at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m. Texas at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m. Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Houston at N.Y. Mets, 3:10 p.m. Baltimore at Athletics, 4:05 p.m.

Philadelphia ⁠at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m. Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 7:20 p.m.

Tomorrow’s previews San Francisco at Atlanta, 6:05 p.m.

San Diego at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m. N.Y. Mets at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Seattle at Boston, 6:45 p.m. Miami at Washington, 6:45 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m. Detroit at Minnesota, ⁠7:40 ​p.m.

Athletics at Texas, 8:05 p.m. Chicago White Sox at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Colorado, 8:40 p.m. N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Philadelphia at Arizona, 9:40 p.m. ----

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL WORLD SERIES Today’s games

Third-place game: Hamilton, Ohio, vs. Tokyo, 10 a.m. Title game: Willemstad, Curacao, vs. Henderson, Nev., 3 p.m.

Note: Filed in Sports queue ----

BASKETBALL WNBA Today’s games

Minnesota at Atlanta, 3 p.m. Los Angeles at Seattle, 5 p.m.

Golden State at Portland, 7 p.m. Connecticut ⁠at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

---- SOCCER MLS

Today’s matches New England at Columbus, 4:30 p.m.

Dallas at St. Louis, 7 p.m. ----

GOLF PGA Today’s event

Tour Championship ----

LPGA Today’s event

FM Championship ----

CHAMPIONS Today’s event

Ally Challenge ----

TENNIS ATP Casper Ruud withdraws from U.S. Open due to back ⁠injury

Casper Ruud has withdrawn from the U.S. Open due ⁠to a back injury. TENNIS-ATP-USOPEN-RUUD, Field Level Media

Today’s event U.S. Open

WTA Today’s event

U.S. Open ----

MOTORSPORTS INDYCAR

Today’s events IndyCar Series second race at West Allis, Wis., 1 p.m.

IndyCar Series first race conclusion at West Allis, Wis., 6 p.m. ----

FIGHTING BOXING Chantelle Cameron jolts Mikaela Mayer, unifies super welterweight titles

Chantelle Cameron became the unified WBA, WBC and WBO super ‌welterweight world champion by earning a ‌unanimous decision over Mikaela Mayer on Saturday in Birmingham, England. FIGHTING-BOXING-CAMERON, Field Level Media

---- ESPORTS Today’s events

CS2 -- BLAST Open ​Fall at Copenhagen, Denmark LoL -- League Championship Series Summer

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