Micron's Taiwan unions threaten strike over bonus dispute

Micron Technology's labour unions in ​Taiwan representing two-thirds of its workers said ​they were moving toward a ‌possible ​strike unless the U.S. memory-chip maker agrees to overhaul its bonus system and adequately share its profits.

The two unions representing Micron ‌workers in Taoyuan and Taichung said in a written response to Reuters that they had close to 10,000 members among roughly 15,000 workers at Micron facilities in the two cities. More than ‌80% of members who took part in an internal online survey in August backed ‌strike action, they said. Micron's Taiwan office said in response to a request for comment from Reuters that this year's performance-bonus payout would be the highest in the company's history.

It said it would continue dialogue with employees ⁠through existing ​channels while respecting ⁠applicable legal processes. The strike threat comes as booming demand for memory chips used in artificial-intelligence hardware has tightened ⁠global supply and lifted profits across the sector.

A work stoppage at Micron, the world's third-largest memory-chip maker, ​would be highly disruptive as Taiwan is the company's largest manufacturing base globally, according ⁠to authorities in Taipei, who say Micron has invested NT$1.4 trillion ($43.9 billion) in the island and produces DRAM and high-bandwidth ⁠memory ​chips there. The dispute echoes a showdown at Samsung Electronics in South Korea, where a planned 18-day strike by as many as 48,000 union members was called off in ⁠May after last-minute negotiations.

That deal created a special bonus pool worth 10.5% of the chip division's ⁠operating profit, subject ⁠to profitability targets. Micron's Taiwanese unions said profit-sharing arrangements at Samsung and SK Hynix had widened the gap between Micron workers and their South Korean ‌peers.