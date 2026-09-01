Rugby-Wallabies back Kiss as Australia chase fifth straight win

New Australia coach Les Kiss has got the seal ​of approval from his players as the ​Wallabies look to extend their ‌winning streak ​to five matches when they take on Argentina in the second test in Mendoza on Saturday. Speedy winger Max Jorgensen says Kiss, who ‌took over from Joe Schmidt last month and has led the Wallabies to two wins over Japan and last Saturday’s first test success in San Salvador de Jujuy, has moved quickly to imprint ‌his stamp on the job.

“Les has been great since he's come in,” Jorgensen told a virtual ‌press conference on Tuesday. “Everyone knows he's a world-class coach, and obviously he has won his first three games, which has been amazing. It's changed a little bit, he’s made it his own, but you know, the base was already ⁠there ​from what Joe built ⁠over the past two years, but he definitely has made it his own and brought his sort of expertise into ⁠the group and has really been driving that.”

Schmidt signed off his tenure with a Nations Championship victory over ​Italy at the end of July, but before that, the Wallabies had lost nine of ⁠10 tests. “It feels great,” Jorgensen added. “Everyone wants to be in a winning change room after a test match.

“Kissy's been real ⁠driving ​that message of just focusing on ourselves, our process, and keeping it within our group and not letting the outside noise take over.” Saturday’s game comes just under 13 months before ⁠Australia hosts the World Cup.

“Obviously, the World Cup's going to be massive, and I think everyone has ⁠it in the back ⁠of their mind, just sitting there,” said Jorgensen. “I guess it’s about sort of finding that balance, we've got a task at hand, and that's ‌to beat Argentina ‌this week."

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; ​Editing by Ed Osmond)