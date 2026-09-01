Chile's economic activity falls unexpectedly in July dragged by mining sector
Chile's economic activity declined in July, central bank data showed on Tuesday, missing market expectations due to a slowdown in the key mining sector.
Chile's economic activity declined 1.5% when compared to a year earlier in July,missing a 0.4% expansion forecast from economists polled by Reuters and deteriorating from the previous month when it recorded a 2.4% annual expansion. Goods production posted the sharpest decline, falling 3.2% year-over-year. "The result was driven by the performance of the mining sector, particularly copper, which was affected by lower ore grades, maintenance, and adverse weather conditions," the central bank said in the report.
The mining sector of the world's largest copper producer registered a 9.3% year-on-year decline in July. The IMACEC index, which accounts for about 90% of the Andean country's gross domestic product, returned to negative territory after a short hiatus in June, the only month in which it posted growth so far this year.
On a monthly basis, the IMACEC index - which accounts for about 90% of the Andean country's gross domestic product - registered a 1.7% decrease, the central bank added.