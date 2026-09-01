US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-US stock indexes open lower as high yields, oil prices dent sentiment

Wall ​Street's ​main indexes ‌opened lower on ​Tuesday, extending a weak ‌run as elevated bond yields and higher oil prices kept ‌investors at bay at ‌the start of a historically weak month for equities.

The Dow ⁠Jones ​Industrial ⁠Average fell 102.3 points, or 0.19%, ⁠at the open to ​53,083.58. The S&P 500 fell ⁠50.7 points, or 0.66%, at ⁠the ​open to 7,635.47, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped ⁠339.2 points, or 1.29%, to ⁠26,031.67.