US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-US stock indexes open lower as high yields, oil prices dent sentiment
Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Tuesday, extending a weak run as elevated bond yields and higher oil prices kept investors at bay at the start of a historically weak month for equities.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 102.3 points, or 0.19%, at the open to 53,083.58. The S&P 500 fell 50.7 points, or 0.66%, at the open to 7,635.47, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 339.2 points, or 1.29%, to 26,031.67.