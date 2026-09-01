Russia hit thermal power plant in Ukraine's south, Naftogaz says
A Russian drone and missile attack on Monday damaged the thermal power plant in Ukraine's southern Odesa region, state energy company Naftogaz said on Tuesday.
A Russian drone and missile attack on Monday damaged the thermal power plant in Ukraine's southern Odesa region, state energy company Naftogaz said on Tuesday.
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