Ukraine says it hit Russia's Novatek oil processing complex
Ukraine damaged oil-processing units at Russia's Novatek Ust-Luga complex during an attack on Tuesday, the country's military intelligence said on Telegram app.
Ukraine damaged oil-processing units at Russia's Novatek Ust-Luga complex during an attack on Tuesday, the country's military intelligence said on Telegram app.
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