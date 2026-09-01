Bessent on trade: don't want to pull apart from China, but have to de-risk
U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Tuesday that the United States does not want to pull apart from China, but has to de-risk on trade.
U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Tuesday that the United States does not want to pull apart from China, but has to de-risk on trade.
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