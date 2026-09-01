Volkswagen management proposes shutdown of four German plants by 2034, WiWo reports

​Volkswagen's management ​board plans ‌to propose ​ending production at four German ‌plants between 2031 and 2034, German business outlet WirtschaftsWoche reported on ‌Tuesday. The Emden and Zwickau ‌plants are slated to end production in 2031, followed by ⁠Hanover ​in ⁠2032 and finally Neckarsulm in 2034, ⁠WirtschaftsWoche said, citing a supervisory ​board paper.

The supervisory board is ⁠set to meet on ⁠Friday. A ​Volkswagen spokesperson said the company does not ⁠comment on the contents of supervisory ⁠board ⁠documents.