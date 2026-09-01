UK to unveil 'comprehensive' response to Israeli West Bank settlement plans in coming weeks

Britain ‌will set ​out a "comprehensive" package of measures on Israeli settlements in the ‌occupied West Bank in the coming weeks, Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband said on Tuesday.

Miliband told lawmakers ‌that Israel's E1 settlement project would cut across ‌land which the Palestinians seek for a state and "risks making a Palestinian state unviable". "This government will not acquiesce ⁠in ​the ⁠destruction of the two-state solution," he said. "We will act and ⁠I will set out a comprehensive set of measures ​in the coming weeks."

Britain and other European ⁠nations have criticised Israel's plans, while Prime Minister Andy ⁠Burnham ​said before taking office that he was "looking at measures to ban trade in goods with ⁠illegal settlements". The Times reported on Monday that U.S. ⁠President Donald Trump's ⁠administration is "closely" tracking any plans to introduce a trade ban.