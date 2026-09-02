Two oil tankers hit mines and were disabled, Iran's Revolutionary Guards say

​Two ​oil tankers ‌hit sea ​mines and were disabled while ‌attempting to transit the Strait of Hormuz, Iran's Revolutionary Guards ‌said on Wednesday, in ‌a statement shared by state media.

The statement said the tankers ⁠had ​been ⁠forced to disembark their crews and ⁠were placed in the hands ​of U.S. operatives to pass ⁠through what it called an "illegal ⁠route" ​in the strategic waterway, despite earlier warnings from ⁠the Guards' navy about the dangers ⁠of ⁠crossing the mined passage.