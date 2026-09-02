Two oil tankers hit mines and were disabled, Iran's Revolutionary Guards say
Two oil tankers hit sea mines and were disabled while attempting to transit the Strait of Hormuz, Iran's Revolutionary Guards said on Wednesday, in a statement shared by state media.
The statement said the tankers had been forced to disembark their crews and were placed in the hands of U.S. operatives to pass through what it called an "illegal route" in the strategic waterway, despite earlier warnings from the Guards' navy about the dangers of crossing the mined passage.