Saudi shipping company Bahri says two sailors killed in incident in Hormuz

Reuters | Updated: 02-09-2026 14:42 IST | Created: 02-09-2026 14:42 IST
Saudi shipping company Bahri says two sailors killed in incident in Hormuz

​Saudi Arabia's national ​shipping company, Bahri, said ‌on Wednesday ​that two Filipino seafarers were killed in a security incident involving ‌its vessel "SIDR" as it transited through the Strait of Hormuz on August 31.

The company did not disclose further details. On ‌August 31, maritime security agency UKMTO said a ‌tanker had reported being struck by three unknown projectiles while outbound through the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran has threatened tankers attempting to transit ⁠the ​narrow waterway without ⁠authorisation. "Bahri remains in continuous contact with the vessel and is coordinating closely ⁠with the relevant authorities and maritime industry stakeholders, while continuing ​to closely monitor developments," the company said in its ⁠statements.

A month earlier another Bahri vessel was hit near the strait. ⁠The ​Wedyan supertanker was sailing close to Oman's coast at the time. Two other Bahri vessels, AMZAN and MASA, ⁠were attacked in the Red Sea after the Iran-backed Yemen's ⁠Houthis declared ⁠a naval blockade against Saudi Arabia.

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