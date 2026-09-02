IG Metall warns VW of conflict over restructuring plans

​German ​union IG ‌Metall on Wednesday ​accused Volkswagen management of ‌seeking confrontation and warned the board it would get a ‌conflict if it pushed ahead with ‌far-reaching structural changes that put plants and industrial infrastructure at ⁠risk. "What ​is ⁠currently emerging from the company ⁠increasingly gives the impression of ​a deliberate confrontation," union official Thorsten ⁠Groeger said in a statement. "If ⁠the management ​board is looking for this conflict, ⁠it will get it."

"We explicitly ⁠do ⁠not want it," he added.