IG Metall warns VW of conflict over restructuring plans
German union IG Metall on Wednesday accused Volkswagen management of seeking confrontation and warned the board it would get a conflict if it pushed ahead with far-reaching structural changes that put plants and industrial infrastructure at risk. "What is currently emerging from the company increasingly gives the impression of a deliberate confrontation," union official Thorsten Groeger said in a statement. "If the management board is looking for this conflict, it will get it."
"We explicitly do not want it," he added.