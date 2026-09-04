Russian attack on Kyiv injures 10, starts fire and damages high-rise building

Reuters | Updated: 04-09-2026 00:21 IST | Created: 04-09-2026 00:21 IST
Russian attack on Kyiv injures 10, starts fire and damages high-rise building

A Russian attack on the Ukrainian capital Kyiv on Thursday injured 10 ‌people, triggered a fire and badly damaged a high-rise residential building, officials said.

The city's military administration initially said one person had died ‌in the latest assault, but later said the report ‌had proved untrue. It said 10 people, including a child, had been hurt. Mayor Vitali Klitschko said nine people were injured, including six medical personnel.

Klitschko, writing ⁠on ​Telegram, said the ⁠ninth floor of a high-rise residence had been damaged. Fifteen people had ⁠been evacuated from the building in a district just outside the city centre. Video ​published on unofficial Telegram channels showed a large fireball rising ⁠skywards. Unofficial channels said the building had been struck by a jet-powered ⁠drone.

Local ​media said new explosions later jolted the city. An air raid alert remained in effect more than two hours ⁠after it was imposed. Klitschko said six people had been wounded in ⁠earlier strikes on ⁠the capital, which has been subject to more than a week of sustained attacks.

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