Lula's lead over Flavio Bolsonaro narrows ahead of Brazil election, Datafolha poll shows

The lead of Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula ‌da Silva over Senator Flavio Bolsonaro ahead of the October election has narrowed, a Datafolha poll showed on Thursday, following a similar ‌trend seen in other polls.

Lula is seen with 46% of ‌the vote in a potential runoff, against 44% for the senator, a son of former President Jair Bolsonaro. In a mid-August poll, Lula had 47% ⁠of ​the vote, ⁠and Bolsonaro had 43%. (Reports ‌by ‌Andre Romani; Editing by Chris ​Reese and Natalia Siniawski)