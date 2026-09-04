Games-China names 815-athlete squad for Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya
China named an 815-athlete squad for this month's Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya on Friday as the country aims to top the medal table for a 12th successive edition.
China named an 815-athlete squad for this month's Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya on Friday as the country aims to top the medal table for a 12th successive edition.
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